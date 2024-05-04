 Skip to content

Wildsilver update for 4 May 2024

Patch 0.9.6

Patch 0.9.6 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Guard: Now only has a 50% chance of being used by the enemy AI.
  • Bodyguard: Changed icon.
  • War Mage’s Club: Now generates 10 CP if Gilbert has taken any damage (instead of him being at low HP).
  • Brilliant Thread: Doesn’t seal Attack anymore.
  • Mandrake Queen: Now attacks twice as intended in the rematch.
  • Treant: Raised Max HP by 10%.
  • Basilisk: Now loses debuff immunity at critical HP.
  • Wyvern: Replaced sprite.
  • Boss battle music now gets more intense when the boss becomes enraged.
  • Spider: Lowered Max HP multiplier to 4 (from 6).
  • Optimised enemy sprite sizes.
  • For enemies between Level 1 and 5, lowered max HP by 2 and raised main stats by 1.
  • Elite battle BGM: Added some intensity and dynamics.
  • Made messages about elite rematch buffs a little longer.
  • Forest: There are now owls living in it, but they aren’t seen during rain.
  • Manor: Made various changes to maps and graphics.
  • Made dark areas a little less dark.
  • Bargo: Fixed a bug with the Swamp hunts.
  • Roboguards: Raised the movement frequency after getting 5 Energy Containers.
  • Changed golden save statue graphic.
  • Made some minor fixes and optimisations.
  • Updated plugins.

