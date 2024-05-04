- Guard: Now only has a 50% chance of being used by the enemy AI.
- Bodyguard: Changed icon.
- War Mage’s Club: Now generates 10 CP if Gilbert has taken any damage (instead of him being at low HP).
- Brilliant Thread: Doesn’t seal Attack anymore.
- Mandrake Queen: Now attacks twice as intended in the rematch.
- Treant: Raised Max HP by 10%.
- Basilisk: Now loses debuff immunity at critical HP.
- Wyvern: Replaced sprite.
- Boss battle music now gets more intense when the boss becomes enraged.
- Spider: Lowered Max HP multiplier to 4 (from 6).
- Optimised enemy sprite sizes.
- For enemies between Level 1 and 5, lowered max HP by 2 and raised main stats by 1.
- Elite battle BGM: Added some intensity and dynamics.
- Made messages about elite rematch buffs a little longer.
- Forest: There are now owls living in it, but they aren’t seen during rain.
- Manor: Made various changes to maps and graphics.
- Made dark areas a little less dark.
- Bargo: Fixed a bug with the Swamp hunts.
- Roboguards: Raised the movement frequency after getting 5 Energy Containers.
- Changed golden save statue graphic.
- Made some minor fixes and optimisations.
- Updated plugins.
Wildsilver update for 4 May 2024
Patch 0.9.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 1608671
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1608672
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update