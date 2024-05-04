May Update

What's New:
Refined Act I:
- Improved Narrative: We've reworked Act I to enhance story pacing, reduce exposition, and provide richer character development.
- Enhanced Character Dialogue: Dive deeper into the game with improved interactions and compelling dialogue that bring our characters to life.
New Gameplay Features:
- Expanded Arsenal: Discover new weapons and armor sets! Equip your units with these to leverage our fully implemented combat triangle.
- Individual Stat Growths: Units now feature individual stat growths, allowing for boosted and lowered stats. This addition lets you customize each unit's utility and role on the battlefield, adding a layer of strategic depth to unit development.
- Monetary Rewards and Loot: Completing levels now rewards you with gold. Keep your eyes peeled for lootable items during your quests.
- Updated Shop: Our shop will refresh its inventory after each level, providing new gear and items to assist in your adventures.
Enhancements and Fixes:
- UI and Control Improvements: We've made several adjustments to the user interface and controls to improve your gameplay experience.
- Bug Fixes: Numerous under-the-hood fixes have been applied to enhance game stability and performance.
