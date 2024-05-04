 Skip to content

Blood Nor Water update for 4 May 2024

May Update

Build 14263393

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New:

Refined Act I:

  • Improved Narrative: We've reworked Act I to enhance story pacing, reduce exposition, and provide richer character development.
  • Enhanced Character Dialogue: Dive deeper into the game with improved interactions and compelling dialogue that bring our characters to life.

New Gameplay Features:

  • Expanded Arsenal: Discover new weapons and armor sets! Equip your units with these to leverage our fully implemented combat triangle.
  • Individual Stat Growths: Units now feature individual stat growths, allowing for boosted and lowered stats. This addition lets you customize each unit's utility and role on the battlefield, adding a layer of strategic depth to unit development.
  • Monetary Rewards and Loot: Completing levels now rewards you with gold. Keep your eyes peeled for lootable items during your quests.
  • Updated Shop: Our shop will refresh its inventory after each level, providing new gear and items to assist in your adventures.

Enhancements and Fixes:

  • UI and Control Improvements: We've made several adjustments to the user interface and controls to improve your gameplay experience.
  • Bug Fixes: Numerous under-the-hood fixes have been applied to enhance game stability and performance.

