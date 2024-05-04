Gift and claim function: must use the latest version
Click on the spirit stone to view specific values
Add Treasure Chest: Monsters drop treasure chests that can unlock valuable items such as divine beast eggs, with a maximum of 1 trillion yuan worth of lower grade spirit stones
XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 4 May 2024
Add treasure chest
Gift and claim function: must use the latest version
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update