XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 4 May 2024

Add treasure chest

Gift and claim function: must use the latest version
Click on the spirit stone to view specific values
Add Treasure Chest: Monsters drop treasure chests that can unlock valuable items such as divine beast eggs, with a maximum of 1 trillion yuan worth of lower grade spirit stones

