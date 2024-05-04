General
- Modified the login and character selection system, in preparation for a new start menu.
- Implemented the acquisition of Iris.
- Implemented the Exchange Points system (activated by the C key).
- Implemented the best player of the round system (top damage, kills, etc.).
Event
- Event modes menu where only those with event support appear.
- Support for Survivor and Payload modes.
- Messages in different colors during the event.
- Added missing translations.
- New interface when scoring a point + sound.
- Interface showing remaining time to enable points.
Miscellaneous
- Adjusted the 60-minute mission reward to match that of ZC1.
- Added missing personal stats from the round (Infections / Kills / Iris).
- Increased damage of the survivor in Plague mode.
- Improved the jump height of the killer after performing a long jump.
- Reduced the spawn height of gifts.
- Replaced the font type of the current mode information interface in the top left corner.
- Now allows the redemption of APs, HP, ZP, GP codes (previously only for CC).
- Night vision was also added to the letter indicators.
- Enabled APs in missions for people with more than 1,000 Resets.
- Fixed visual bugs in the weapon skins inventory.
Admin
- New command to switch people to spectator mode.
- New admin action menu from the score marker.
