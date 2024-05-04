 Skip to content

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 4 May 2024

1.18.0

Build 14263343

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

    • Modified the login and character selection system, in preparation for a new start menu.
  • Implemented the acquisition of Iris.
  • Implemented the Exchange Points system (activated by the C key).
  • Implemented the best player of the round system (top damage, kills, etc.).

Event

  • Event modes menu where only those with event support appear.
  • Support for Survivor and Payload modes.
  • Messages in different colors during the event.
  • Added missing translations.
  • New interface when scoring a point + sound.
  • Interface showing remaining time to enable points.

Miscellaneous

  • Adjusted the 60-minute mission reward to match that of ZC1.
  • Added missing personal stats from the round (Infections / Kills / Iris).
  • Increased damage of the survivor in Plague mode.
  • Improved the jump height of the killer after performing a long jump.
  • Reduced the spawn height of gifts.
  • Replaced the font type of the current mode information interface in the top left corner.
  • Now allows the redemption of APs, HP, ZP, GP codes (previously only for CC).
  • Night vision was also added to the letter indicators.
  • Enabled APs in missions for people with more than 1,000 Resets.
  • Fixed visual bugs in the weapon skins inventory.

Admin

  • New command to switch people to spectator mode.
  • New admin action menu from the score marker.

