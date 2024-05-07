 Skip to content

The Endless Dream update for 7 May 2024

The Endless Dream Updates - May 7, 2024

7 May 2024

Dear players,

After releasing our first mobile game "Shadowbrook Mystery" on the Play Store, we have resumed development of The Endless Dream.

After a series of discussions, we have decided that the best thing for you and us (at least for now) is to remove controller support so that we can focus more on the story and more engaging and complex puzzles.

We believe that this choice will allow us to offer a more immersive and satisfying gaming experience.

Updated The Endless Dream roadmap:

  • Q3 2024: Beta version of the full game, with the story of our protagonist finally coming to an end.
  • October 2024 (estimated date): Full game release

