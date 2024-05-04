Patch: Build 1138

Patch notes
Soundelta EarlyAccess build 1138
Additions
- Added keyboard navigation to select screen, pause screen, and results screen
- You can now access Settings and Profile from select screen
- Added Judgement Position setting, which lets you switch between judgement indicators being on lanes or in the center of the screen
Changes
- Rearranged song select UI slightly
- Unlock screen now automatically closes if you select a map that is already unlocked while it is open
- Title and artist name texts now have dynamic scaling for long names
- Increased maximum difficulty option in editor to 15
Fixes
- Fixed certain UI boxes having an incorrect color tint
- Screen transition can no longer trigger again while the transition is already in progress(This caused some weirdness before)
- Resolution setting now defaults to the maximum possible resolution (Might fix the game defaulting to the wrong resolution on some systems)
- Having several empty groups no longer breaks map loading
- The editor no longer gets stuck loading certain projects even if it is valid data
Changed files in this update