Soundelta update for 4 May 2024

Patch: Build 1138

Build 14263326

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes
Soundelta EarlyAccess build 1138

Additions

  • Added keyboard navigation to select screen, pause screen, and results screen
  • You can now access Settings and Profile from select screen
  • Added Judgement Position setting, which lets you switch between judgement indicators being on lanes or in the center of the screen

Changes

  • Rearranged song select UI slightly
  • Unlock screen now automatically closes if you select a map that is already unlocked while it is open
  • Title and artist name texts now have dynamic scaling for long names
  • Increased maximum difficulty option in editor to 15

Fixes

  • Fixed certain UI boxes having an incorrect color tint
  • Screen transition can no longer trigger again while the transition is already in progress(This caused some weirdness before)
  • Resolution setting now defaults to the maximum possible resolution (Might fix the game defaulting to the wrong resolution on some systems)
  • Having several empty groups no longer breaks map loading
  • The editor no longer gets stuck loading certain projects even if it is valid data

