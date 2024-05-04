 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 4 May 2024

Chrono Ark 1.0.10 hot fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue that a new player couldn't use the game pad.
When using the game pad, we have fixed the bugs and freeze that occur after several UI appeared.

