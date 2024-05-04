Fixed an issue that a new player couldn't use the game pad.
When using the game pad, we have fixed the bugs and freeze that occur after several UI appeared.
Chrono Ark update for 4 May 2024
Chrono Ark 1.0.10 hot fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue that a new player couldn't use the game pad.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
64 BIT (Recommend) Depot 1188931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update