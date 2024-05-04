 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR KUNKUN Defender update for 4 May 2024

Update on May 4th.

Share · View all patches · Build 14262981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug on Su Mountain Highway that allowed players to jump out of the map.
Increased the frame rate in later rounds.
Added some lighting effects to the Strange Fog area.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2902541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link