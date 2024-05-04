 Skip to content

星河防线 Playtest update for 4 May 2024

Version 0.0.4 updated

Share · View all patches · Build 14262920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Game UI effect upgrade
  2. New large unique trap - Magnetic Storm Energy Tower (unique)
  3. New trap type Laser Chain - attacks can chain between monsters
  4. New rouge abilities: Chain attack (increase the number of chain attacks), chain range (increase the range of chain enemies), light edge Refraction (chain attacks can attack the same target multiple times), mechanical army (double the ceiling of summoning trap summoners)

