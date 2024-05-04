(Zone) All bullet and explosion sounds are now spatial audio objects. If a bullet is farther away, it’ll be quieter. This also will take into account direction and play the sound out of the correct speaker.
(Zone) Flashlights default to off instead of on
(Zone) Fixed bug where vehicles were hard stopping on reverse
(Zone) Fixed bug where drag wasn’t being calculated correctly for vehicles
SpecFreq Playtest update for 4 May 2024
Version b.11 World Updates (5/4/2024)
