Rebornia update for 4 May 2024

[0.4.7] changes for May 04

Share · View all patches · Build 14262847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • merge Mycologist, Florist, and Alchemist into one profession
  • add a new level 1 recipe for Alchemist
  • contain tooltips within the viewport
  • fix summons crashing battles at the end
  • fix poison not working properly when leaving battles, causing Mojo penalty to be applied twice

