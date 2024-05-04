- merge Mycologist, Florist, and Alchemist into one profession
- add a new level 1 recipe for Alchemist
- contain tooltips within the viewport
- fix summons crashing battles at the end
- fix poison not working properly when leaving battles, causing Mojo penalty to be applied twice
Rebornia update for 4 May 2024
[0.4.7] changes for May 04
