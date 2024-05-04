 Skip to content

Magnir Saga Part 1 update for 4 May 2024

Update Notes For 04 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add mouse rotation support
  • Add shortcut keyboard
  • Fixed a null reference exception for ChestOpen
  • Fixed escape key bugs
  • Fixed guide display bugs
  • Fixed horse riding bugs

