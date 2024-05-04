- Add mouse rotation support
- Add shortcut keyboard
- Fixed a null reference exception for ChestOpen
- Fixed escape key bugs
- Fixed guide display bugs
- Fixed horse riding bugs
Magnir Saga Part 1 update for 4 May 2024
Update Notes For 04 May 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
