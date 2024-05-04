 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 4 May 2024

v1.0.0.6_20240504_1C update

Share · View all patches · Build 14262591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue where there was a chance of getting stuck during the DG second form transformation stage.
  2. Fixed a problem where animations would replay repeatedly when certain support characters disappeared.
  3. Fixed issues with some character names in the text.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1934031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link