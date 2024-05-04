- Fixed an issue where there was a chance of getting stuck during the DG second form transformation stage.
- Fixed a problem where animations would replay repeatedly when certain support characters disappeared.
- Fixed issues with some character names in the text.
Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 4 May 2024
v1.0.0.6_20240504_1C update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update