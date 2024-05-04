 Skip to content

One More Night update for 4 May 2024

Optimization +

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following things have been improved.

Optimization:
1-Main Menu
2-Class Selection

UI:
1-Redesigned, more spacious, for future features.

Thanks for the support on (OneMoreNight). ATT MikiGames

