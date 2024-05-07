Railway Empire 2 - Update 1.3

Tycoons!

We have just delivered Railway Empire 2’s Update 1.3 to Steam, Xbox Game Pass across console and PC Game Pass for PC, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One consoles (supported through Smart Delivery).

This update includes the addition of several new shortcuts, an option to hide the UI, and trains now bypassing stations if they didn’t plan to stop at them and the bypass track isn’t too long.

Please find the full Changelog below.

Added: More custom shortcuts

Multiple new keyboard shortcuts have been added to the game. These shortcuts can be viewed and customized in the Key Bindings menu: Options -> Controls -> Keyboard Layout Construct New Rail Line: Z

Open the “Create New Rail Line” panel.

Opens the demolish panel.

Affects all modal dialogs, as well as in track building.

In the World View: Cycle through the trainlines to the right

In the World View: Cycle through the trainlines to the left

During rail building, while hovering over a rail point, increase the height of the track.

During rail building, while hovering over a rail point, decrease the height of the track.

In building mode, rotates the building to the right.

In building mode, rotates the building to the left.

Tilts the camera upwards.

Tilts the camera downwards.

Opens the Task List Screen.

Opens the Company Screen.

Opens the Research Screen.

Opens the Engine Shed Screen.

Opens the Personnel Screen.

Opens the Multiplayer Screen.

Opens the list of all rail lines to the left information interface.

Opens the list of all cities to the left information interface.

Opens the flow of goods display to the left information interface.

Opens the additional overlays to the left information interface.

Added: Option to hide UI

The “Photo mode on/off” option has been added to the key bindings menu. It is now possible to hide the UI by pressing the F11 key.

Added: New option "Align Railpoints to terrain", where track construction will follow the incline of the terrain rather than cutting straight through every hill and across every drop

The “Align Railpoints to terrain” option has been added to the Gameplay options menu. If set to “on”, when placing a “Track Point” on a planned track segment which deviates from the terrain’s height, the “Track Points” height is set to the terrain’s height.

Added: Trains avoid stations now if they do not plan to stop at that station and if there is a quick way around

Then train logic and behavior has been changed. If trains do not plan to stop at a city train station, they will now try to use an alternative track to bypass the city train station. The alternative track must not be too long, or they will fall back to drive through the train station.

Added: New “Track utilization” overlay

The “Track utilization” checkbox has been added to the “Additional Overlay” menu (This menu can be accessed by pressing on the “i” icon in the top left corner of the screen). When this option is turned on, tracks will now be given a colour based on their train usage: from white (low usage) to dark red (high usage).

Added: New Highlights for tunnels, bridges, and gridirons in track construction

While being in “Track Construction” mode, certain track parts are now coloured differently to allow for a better distinction between them. Gridirons are now coloured in an orange & white dashed line, Tunnels in a purple & white dashed line, and Bridges in a blue & white dashed line.

Added: New “Connected citizens” metric to company overview

The “Connected Citizens” information has been added to the “Company” menu. The number of citizens connected by the player will now be displayed there.

Added: New “Number of businesses” metric to “Flow of goods”

The “Number of businesses” information has been added to the “Flow of Goods” menu. When selecting a resource, the total number of businesses located on the map is displayed there.

Added: New Option to hide rail line information window while a train is focused

While having a train selected, a new “Retract” button is now available to hide the UI. The button is located below the “Delete Rail Line” button.

Added: New “Apply to all” button to maintenance post window

The “Transfer to All” button has been added to the “Maintenance Post” menu. The button behaves the same as the “Transfer to All” button from the Maintenance depot. When clicking this button, the current settings of the selected building are applied to all other buildings of the same type.

Added: Path of goods through warehouses to “Flow of goods”

When selecting resources in the “Flow of Goods” menu, the overlay now also shows the path of goods through warehouses.

Added: New ”Number of citizens” metric to city list

When selecting “Cities” in the “City List” menu, the number of “Citizens” is now displayed below each city name.

Added: Last camera position in ”Ride along” mode is now saved

The last camera position used during a “Ride Along” is now saved when leaving and reentering this mode.

Added: After adding a new station building, the buildings information window will open so that the player can make adjustments to the new building

After building a new extension at a train station through the “Construction Extension” menu, the newly created building’s overlay is now immediately displayed.

Added: New ”Switch between cities” arrow buttons in the city information window

When selecting an owned city, arrow icons to switch between player owned cities are now displayed in the city overlay next to the its name.

Added: New arrows showcasing connections between rail line stops when constructing/viewing a rail line

While creating or editing a new rail line, the connections between train stations are now additionally indicated with arrows pointing between the different connections.

Added: New Option to adjust volume of locomotive sounds

The “Trains” sound slider has been added to the Sound Options menu. The sound volume of trains can now be separately adjusted via this menu.

Added: Currently selected train is now highlighted in Rail Lines overview

When selecting a train, the corresponding train in the “Rail Lines” menu will now be highlighted with an arrow pointer.

Added: New Warning in rail line information window if prioritized goods couldn't be transported (automatic loading)

A new warning has been added if a rail line is unable to transport prioritized goods. When hovering over the exclamation mark, a detailed message with the reason why the prioritized good can’t be transported is now displayed.

Added: New Warning in the rail line information window if goods couldn't be loaded (manual loading)

A new warning has been added if a rail line is unable to load prioritized goods. When hovering over the exclamation mark, a detailed message with the reason why the prioritized good can’t be loaded is now displayed. Example: “Unable to load prioritized good. Unable to load [resource] in [train station]: No demand for this good”.