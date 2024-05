Share · View all patches · Build 14262567 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy

* New map with an Egyptian theme.

Code optimization, resulting in about 30% more FPS on most devices.

New props, with more to come.

Outdated themed skins have been removed, but if you bought them, they remain in your inventory.

Redesigned UI with a new font, new background, and no background music in the main menu.

I'm currently working on: improved movement (including animations and locomotion), a new map, and some new features that I can't disclose just yet