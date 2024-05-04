Spanky Early Access - 0.5.1.9 hotfix

New
- Server browser has been added so now you can see live games and join from there. Servers also show their region.
- Network connection status is now visible by default for all new players. Spanky is intended to be a party game with online functionality, many players have been connecting to 200+ ping hosts without realizing it. We will continue with all our efforts to polish and increase the quality of the online experience. However, having the network connection status on by default should give new players a quick idea of the quality of the host they have connected to.
Bug Fixes
- Hot Buttato should no longer change 1st place to last place
- Added more climbable ledges to Rust Park
- All Sandbox tokens can now be collected (no more stuck underground)
- Vines on pillars should no longer have extra leaf collision
- Main play buttons now have SFX
- Potential fix for Death Tag scoring
