🛠️ Patch Notes - Early Access Patch 1

Celebrating our 2 week launch anniversary of No Rest for the Wicked we are releasing our first Early Access Patch!

This patch brings significant CPU and GPU performance improvements (especially when it comes to traversal and “heavy” areas), keyboard control remapping, a new mouse/keyboard control scheme, increased inventory stacks, chest inventory access at vendors / crafting, bows using stamina, earlier housing access, Quality of Life and 45+ bug fixes.

With all of the performance improvements since launch, we are updating our recommended PC specs! See the image below for details.

As always thank you for sharing your feedback, please keep it up!

⚔️ Performance:

Optimized Prologue Outro, Ship Attack, Phalen Armada, and Sacrament Intro Cinematics

Mountain Pass Gate area optimizations

Significant optimizations to content loading and unloading in order to reduce dropped frames and improve baseline performance while traversing through environments

Improved performance for Ice and Frost enchantment and combat effects

Optimized enemies making them faster to instantiate across the board

Improved GPU visibility culling and general handling of off-screen content

Optimized micro physics objects across the entire game

Various cumulative improvements to baseline CPU performance

Fixed various cases where internal errors were firing rapidly and constantly, leading to potential performance degradations

Added preloading for frequently used objects to further reduce performance drops during gameplay

Additional timeslicing systems for streaming performance improvements

Optimization of the Pooling System to further reduce performance spikes

Optimized vast amount of meshes and textures

Optimized numerous Visual Effects

Optimized pre-placed and dynamic enemy ragdolls

Optimized Character Rendering across the board

Rendering performance optimizations for better GPU performance across the board

Cleaned up and archived duplicated content for decreased memory usage

Cleaned up legacy content in all areas across the game to reduce memory usage

⚔️ Quality of Life:

Vendors and Crafting Tables/Refineries can now access resources directly from storage

Housing is now available sooner right after completing the “Sacrament” quest instead of after completing the “Of Rats and Raiders” quest

Updated sorting for inventory to these categories: Gear - weapons, armor, rings, offhands, tools, runes, housing items and item blueprints Food - ingredients, food, and recipes Combat Consumables - Bombs, Vials, Oils, and Embers Resources - Resources, Gems, Components Realm - Ream and Key items

Last equipped food/quick item will be saved when leaving and rejoining realm

Deprioritized ingredients being the next auto selected food when the last currently selected food is eaten.

Cinematic Skip prompt will appear upon pressing the button instead of holding it

Improved legibility of some controller icons on the Steam Deck

⚔️ Settings:

Added custom key rebinding options for Keyboard (controller rebinding coming soon!) Menu key rebinding currently not available Localization in progress

Added an additional Mouse and WASD Keyboard control layout (on by default)

⚔️ Content Additions:

New house “The Knot” for purchase near Sacrament Cemetery for 8 silver

Tier 3 Armor Sets: “False Ones” False Guardian False Harbinger False Oathkeeper False Remnant

New Character animations to Main Menu and Customization Screens

⚔️ Loot:

Increased number of slots of all chests and cupboards Engraved Hearthside Chest raised from 35 to 40 Medium Chest raised from 20 to 30 Small Chest raised from 10 to 20 Large (and Large Noble) Cupboard raised from 30 to 40 Medium (and Medium Noble) raised Cupboard from 20 to 30 Small (and Small Noble) raised Cupboard from 10 to 20

Nerfed Focus grant on all Focus Vials Large Focus Vial decreased from 300 to 150 Medium Focus Vials decreased from 200 to 100 Small Focus Vial decreased from 100 to 50

Cupboards can now also store ingredients

Increased Armor and Weapon Shard stack size to 25

Increased buy/sell value of all Tools and Rings at Vendors

Removed Refined Resources from Vendors

All Weapon Oil Recipes are now Tier 1

Dracaena Dumpling now requires 2 Potatoes and 1 Dracaena Herb instead of 1 Potato and 2 Dracaena Herbs

Improved shinies visual effects

⚔️ Balance:

Attacking with Bows now costs Stamina instead of Focus

Rebalanced enemy levels in Nameless Pass If neither “Of Rats and Raiders” or “Servant of God” quests were completed, entry of Nameless Pass is Level 8 and the rest of Nameless Pass is Level 15 If only “Of Rats and Raiders” quest was completed, all of Nameless Pass is Level 15 If both “Of Rats and Raiders” and “Servant of God” quests were completed, entry of Nameless Pass is Level 15 and the rest of Nameless Pass is Level 20

Nerfed attribute scaling on all Staves

Nerfed Focus Gain for Focus On Damage Dealt enchantment

Nerfed Health Gain for Health On Damage Dealt enchantment

Increased Focus cost on Elemental Throw runes to 75

⚔️ Enemies and Bosses:

Nerfed damage for Grab attack on Riven Twins and Nith Brute

Updated timings for Breaker archetype and slightly changed behavior so now after some of attacks they will try to land additional attack

Updated Risen Armored Great Axe patrol animation

Polished backstab animation on Nith Screamers and Shackled Brutes

Polished jump attack animation for Plague Boomer

Polished heavy combo attack on Risen Axe Bruiser

⚔️ NPCs:

Polished multiple NPC portraits

⚔️ Housing:

“The Roost” house price reduced from 20 silver to 14 silver

⚔️ Areas:

Improved collision, faders and set dressing in Mariner’s Keep, Orban Glades, Black Trench Nameless Pass, Sacrament, Cerim Crucible and Potion Seller Cave

Improved lighting and volumetrics for the ship in Prologue

Improved lighting in the interior of Whittacker’s building

Updated models and textures for pipes in the Black Trench

Removed sidle from multiple locations where it was not needed

⚔️ Audio:

Updated ambience at Cerim Gate

Updated audio for Sacrament Cemetery

Updated audio zone for Sacrament Slums to include the river

Improved audio for lanterns in Sacrament

Improved female bandit voices

Polished Nameless Pass Prisoner audio

⚔️ Bounties and Challenges:

Plague ichor for Duo Bruiser Bounty now drops when the second Bruiser is killed instead of given for the Bounty reward

⚔️ Tutorialization:

Large sidebar tutorial screen increased in size, now adjusts width based on content with added scrollbar

⚔️ Localization:

Added and updated localized text in many places across multiple languages

Added support for multiple missing localized elements

Fixed text overlapping for tutorials in multiple languages

Fixed Russian font sizing

⚔️ Bug Fixes: