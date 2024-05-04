• Fixed an audio bug that sometimes enabled radio outside of vehicle
• Fixed an issue with forklift running out of fuel
• Fixed some flooring items not able to be purchased from furniture store
• Fixed an issue with retail store merchandise logic
• Fixed some issues with road alignment
• Fixed some dialogue localization errors
Denizen update for 4 May 2024
Hotfix 0.19.19
