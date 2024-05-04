 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Denizen update for 4 May 2024

Hotfix 0.19.19

Share · View all patches · Build 14262334 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed an audio bug that sometimes enabled radio outside of vehicle
• Fixed an issue with forklift running out of fuel
• Fixed some flooring items not able to be purchased from furniture store
• Fixed an issue with retail store merchandise logic
• Fixed some issues with road alignment
• Fixed some dialogue localization errors

Changed files in this update

Depot 2010031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link