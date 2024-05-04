Spring update!

Hello agents, it's spring time here and what better way to celebrate than with a new update!
We've been hard at work on some new content for you to sink your teeth into as well as a bunch of tweaks to how characters see and move within the game world.
Happy spring hunting agents!
8d9b39de changes:
- Added a new map, Tower! (Surely this will be a simple mission, right?)
- Added a new pred enemy, the Maned Wolf! (Find them within the new map.)
- Added foliage to some maps. It's spring!
- Added a new visibility indicator to the HUD.
- Visibility is now in discrete levels. From 1x to 4x. Sprinting while holding someone gives you max visibility. Having larger balls permanently increases your visibility.
- There is now a small buffer before NPCs begin to notice you. This prevents the audio/VFX "tickling" that happens when just briefly being visible.
- Minimum and maximum detection time for NPCs has been drastically shortened. To help overcome the buffer, and to make them more predictable.
- NPC count has been reduced for most maps because they are now much better at seeing the player
- Characters now face where they're sprinting rather than where they're looking.
- Moved the Player's spawn on City, and made the objective more obvious with some lighting.
- Fixed audio VFX from not spawning due to not being included in the build.
- Loading a level quickly renders 60 frames of various locations to reduce stutter while playing.
- Characters now lean into which way they're moving. This negatively affects FPS mode a bit, but overall feels worth it.
- Jumping no longer temporarily breaks NPC pathfinding.
- NPCs will now turn left and right while searching for the player.
- Fixed a few cases where NPCs would get softlocked trying to path to an unreachable area. (Staying at a high alert level.)
- Fixed issue with splurting inside of objects causing clipping.
- Fixed a bunch of broken NPC idle/sit stations on most maps
We know that some of you will be disappointed in the NPC count reduction and while we are still figuring out how to maximize the fun, we're hopeful this can be addressed in a future update.
Changed files in this update