Build 14262206 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 02:09:11 UTC

Added:

Enemies now die automatically at noon each day.

New blood particles for hurt enemies.

Buildings now have particle effects for being placed/destroyed.

Floating text now appears to show how much of a resource is being consumed/produced and the text is colored to match whichever resource it is.