Patch 2.1.2.1.7 Notes

There will be more updates in the next couple months. Also a roadmap is coming this month!

Quality of Life

-When a boss spawns, it will now spawn on the map and chase you down, making it much more clear what is happening. (In previous versions you would just be teleported to the boss's pre-battle screen, which could be confusing.)

-A notification was added for when a player tries to play a card they don't have enough energy for.

-The process of searching for cards in your deck (via certain effects) has had some interface improvements to make things more clear.

Mastery Changes:

(Mastery 3 and 4 have had some adjustments to give them a smoother difficulty transition from Masteries 1 and 2.)

-A few enemies were more difficult at Masteries 3 and 4 than they should have been (i.e. Gold Knight would get +8 health at Mastery 3 when he shouldn't have.) This has been fixed.

-Previously at Mastery 4 there was a sharp increase in enemy spawn rate, and a sharp decrease in starting bloodrunes. These changes now happen incrementally from Masteries 4-8. (So Mastery 4 will not be such a huge jump upward in difficulty.)

Card Changes

-Element Cannon now deals 7 damage to the closest monster instead of destroying it. (Generally a buff because now it can hit Hulking enemies which are immune to "Destroy" effects.)

-Element Cannon now has a Cancel button after you activate it if you change your mind about using it.

Miscellaneous Changes

-The time passed after a dungeon battle has been increased very slightly.

-Bazaar artifacts you can't afford will now be tinted in red.

Enemy Changes

-Temple Guardian has had 1 additional Thorn Mage added to its monster deck.

-Rock Pile is now more difficult at masteries less than 5.

-Skulk's Bogle monster is now a 2/1 at Mastery 1 and 2 instead of a 3/1.

-Skulk's enemies will now tell you how much of the resource you have left after they steal some from you.

-Skulk was saying it stole 25 bloodrunes, but it actually stole 75. Changed both values to 50.

-The Headhunters' Sylla's hp was increased by 1 at Masteries 1 and 2.

Notable bug fixes

-Fixed an issue with Chain Lightning where it was incorrectly shuffling the Spell Charcoals into your deck instead of putting them into your discard pile.

-Enflame is now correctly able to damage Agile and Carapace enemies.

-Fixed a bug where the arrow that guides you to a dungeon could sometimes get stuck pointing right.

-Fixed a bug where the dungeon buff that reduced a card's cost to 0 wasn't working.

-Fixed a bug where Enhance Magic's cost reduction effect wasn't doing anything.

-Fixed a bug where the legendary Enchanted Bow artifact wasn't working with Fireball.

Minor Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug where it was possible to activate a class skill while other actions were happening, which might cancel the skill activation.

-Fixed a soft lock bug where Summon Artifact could be activated when you had no Permanent cards (it was counting Scheme cards as Permanent cards, then not letting you actually get them.)

-Fixed a bug that could make some cards in your deck glow green right before the Zadeus battle.

-Fixed a bug where when looking at the "Map" boss artifact, it would sometimes choose the map artifact as your final choice even though you were just trying to click the "See Dungeons" button.

-Hopefully fixed an issue where Bazaars and Obelisks could spawn below the bottom of the map.

-Fixed a bug where Thug, which steals Scrolls, was saying on hit that it steals Trade Resources (which no longer exist.)

-Living Mountain will no longer warns of monsters in X turns when the monster deck is empty, since there won't be any more monsters.

-The "Stash of Riches" artifact was still showing up as an unlockable in achievements even though the artifact doesn't exist anymore. Removed it.

-Corrected the Trebuchet artifact's description to note that Siege has Enflame 4.

-Fixed an issue where your artifacts and the day timer weren't showing up on some screens.

-Fixed an issue where, when Wicker Man was in play, some direct damage cards would look like their damage was buffed by having purple text when the damage was not buffed.

-Fixed a bug where The Headhunters' Sylla would be delayed in updating her attack value.

-Fixed a bug where Freezing Breath's cost increase debuff wasn't working.

-Since the Temple Guardian's Thorn Mages buff Sproutlings at end of turn, it wasn't adding that potential damage to the incoming damage counter. Now it does.

-Fixed a bug where Summon Artifact was able to grab Scheme cards.

-Hopefully fixed an extremely rare crash bug that could happen when playing Fireball.

-Fixed an issue where the count of cards unlocked on the Achievements screen was off.

-Fixed a bug where Summon Comet wasn't gaining life if you used it on the last monster.

-Fix an issue where Silence didn't have a prompt telling you to click a monster.

-Fixed a bug where the game would pop up the dialogue box to equip Wax Mask to The King's Banner, even though it couldn't be equipped because The King's Banner is a costless card.