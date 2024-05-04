Patch v1.086 (Main)

So this update is meant to address the lack of using or utilizing lock on, since so many people didn't utilize it, which is okay, I had decided to rework it so the game can be played much better without utilizing the lock on mechanics much.

I've done a small test with a friend of mine who had a hard time using it and he said it felt a lot better so... Success? Maybe?

Don't worry though my fellow hardcore gamer, all of the new additions related to lock on system CAN BE DISABLED in the game's extra settings, or during a new pop up I had added in the Mission 01.

General - 3 Drop System - Now visually looks correct on an ultrawide screen.

General - Added distance compensation for all attacks. Based on the distance, the game will now automatically adjust the force of each movement. Basically, if you are far away from the enemy, the character will recieve an additional "push" to ensure the hits land quicker and faster. This option can be disabled, but it is enabled by default since this patch.

General - Enemy's velocity now gets affected the same way the player's does if they are being pushed down into the ground from mid air.

General - Lock On now has a small animation when appearing.

General - Reduced air movement when attacking, this is meant to make the combat feel tighter and more stable overall, in addition, that should reduce the Cheese TM. If you utilized lock on before, you wouldn't notice this change whatsoever.

Huntress Mission - fixed an issue where if you were to start huntress mission with camera mode set to auto, the camera would be detached from the player... Magic problems coming from having more options, I suppose!

Lock On - Added Soft Lock On, basically this version of lock on will allow you to keep your directional movement and speed, This option is enabled by default now, but it can be disabled in the extra settings, or during the first pop up that happens in the first mission. Directional moves still work with this lock on mode.



Lock On - Added an option to enable automatic target picking. This option is enabled by default, but it can be disabled in the extra settings, or during the first pop up that happens in the first mission.



Lock On - The previous invisible lock on now has a proper icon. It is slightly different compared to using proper lock on. This already existed in the game, but this should make it a lot clearer when it's active.

Main Menu - Fixed an issue where you couldn't change the camera mode from the main menu's settings.

Mission 01 - Added a missing image in one of the dialogues.

Mission 01 - Now, before the first encounter you get a notification asking you if you want to use automation or keep it classic. This happens only once, if you wish to change these settings afterwards, you can use the extra settings in the game's settings.

Mission 01 - Fixed weird shadows on the rocks.

Mission 02 - Fixed one of the dialogue images having a line not covered properly.

Mission 12 - Fixed incorrect image showing up in dialogue with Dominika.

Shamir - Arch. Needles - Now force the lock on state like other weapons.

Toothpick - Adjusted the timings of pushing the player.

Tower Of Blood - Huntress - Fixed an issue where she would only get rewarded 20 seconds instead of getting it based on the style meter.

Known issues -

Two issues, you can read on the below. In addition, you can always check what is being worked on/what's on the todo list below.

If you find any other issues or have some feedback, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky Discord server.

For Discord, it may take time to approve new people due to someone having to sleep. Whichever works best.

