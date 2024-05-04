 Skip to content

Saleblazers update for 4 May 2024

Hotfix v0.14.5.20

Build 14261956

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a very small hotfix to make shopkeeping a little smoother. Have a great weekend!

🛠️ General Fixes
  • A waiting queue is no longer mandatory for customers to transition from wandering around the plot to entering a shop

