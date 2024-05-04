Hotfix v0.14.5.20

This is a very small hotfix to make shopkeeping a little smoother. Have a great weekend!
🛠️ General Fixes
- A waiting queue is no longer mandatory for customers to transition from wandering around the plot to entering a shop
