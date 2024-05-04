 Skip to content

西游记 幻想西游释厄传 update for 4 May 2024

2024.5.4更新

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add maps (A and B) of Nanzhan Buzhou and related new storylines
  2. Add Qinglong Town, Jinmai Town, and Jinlong Village
  3. Add new maps such as the Ice and Snow Tower, Green Ruins, Yellow Dragon Cave, Sigh Cave, Elf Mountain, Tower of Life, Shock Wind Cave, Qingfeng Mountain, Hidden Dragon Cave, Netherworld House, Pyramid, Shadowless Cave, Thunder Cave, Twin Dragon Pagoda, Five Elements Cave, Painful Magic City, etc
  4. Add two new Maple Valley locations
  5. Add new weapons, equipment, skills, and the Five Elements Treasure Pearl

Changed files in this update

Depot 2860191
