Changes to lighting and a few things added/tweaked
-Improved lighting (go to options menu to activate)
-Added new high-detail lighting graphic options: 1. off 2. on 3. ray-tracing (ray-tracing is experimental at the moment)
-Added entity "Whisper"
-Added random Mall music to some rooms
-Eyegel speed increased from 1350 to 1450
-Eyegel will wait 1 second before charging
-Slightly adjusted sky room
-Removed auto-graphics button
-Dark room effect changed slightly
-Lowered fountain volume a tad
-Added visual cue for when Eyeseller gets Skyseller
Changed files in this update