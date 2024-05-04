Share · View all patches · Build 14261752 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 04:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Changes to lighting and a few things added/tweaked

-Improved lighting (go to options menu to activate)

-Added new high-detail lighting graphic options: 1. off 2. on 3. ray-tracing (ray-tracing is experimental at the moment)

-Added entity "Whisper"

-Added random Mall music to some rooms

-Eyegel speed increased from 1350 to 1450

-Eyegel will wait 1 second before charging

-Slightly adjusted sky room

-Removed auto-graphics button

-Dark room effect changed slightly

-Lowered fountain volume a tad

-Added visual cue for when Eyeseller gets Skyseller