rich everyone update for 4 May 2024

V1.20 version update content

Share · View all patches · Build 14261720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a display resolution adjustment function to the login interface. Some widescreen players can use windowing to enter the game when encountering novices.
  • After the housing is deleted, the problem of workers in production cannot be removed has been fixed.
  • More known issue fixes

