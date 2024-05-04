- Added a display resolution adjustment function to the login interface. Some widescreen players can use windowing to enter the game when encountering novices.
- After the housing is deleted, the problem of workers in production cannot be removed has been fixed.
- More known issue fixes
rich everyone update for 4 May 2024
V1.20 version update content
