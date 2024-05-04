- Fixed bugs caused by picking up stuff with two ghouls at once
- Fatalistic dash is more convenient now
- Fixed fatalistic getting stuck in dash
- Dance is now on a hotkey (Control: c)
- Created action to jump to random living enemy (Control: t)
- Fixed a bug where ghouls would not reproduce
- Fixed a bug where ghouls get stuck when trying to eat
- Fixed ghouls removing itself from selection
- Fixed selection visual bug
- Enemy AI handles dangerous situations now differently
- Ghouls won't get stuck on slope edges no more
- Fixed more bugs
Ghouls Of Divinity update for 4 May 2024
Bugfix Updates for May 5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update