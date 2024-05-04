 Skip to content

Ghouls Of Divinity update for 4 May 2024

Bugfix Updates for May 5

Build 14261627

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bugs caused by picking up stuff with two ghouls at once
  • Fatalistic dash is more convenient now
  • Fixed fatalistic getting stuck in dash
  • Dance is now on a hotkey (Control: c)
  • Created action to jump to random living enemy (Control: t)
  • Fixed a bug where ghouls would not reproduce
  • Fixed a bug where ghouls get stuck when trying to eat
  • Fixed ghouls removing itself from selection
  • Fixed selection visual bug
  • Enemy AI handles dangerous situations now differently
  • Ghouls won't get stuck on slope edges no more
  • Fixed more bugs

