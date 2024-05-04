 Skip to content

Pirate Patrol update for 4 May 2024

Update v.0.6.2d: Minor bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

-Fixed an issue we noticed in the hangar when switching fighters and pilots assigned to launch tubes.

-Improved the quality of some sound effects.

