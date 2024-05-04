Development Build 0.225.0.10

The is the first of our regular Friday Dev Builds!
- The ship's framework around the B Deck central ring and stairwell is now mostly complete.
- New flooring tiles have been added to the B Deck stairwell landing area, which are now damage/dirt aware.
- Carpets around the ship now make use of Nanite Tessellation, adding actual 3D details to their surfaces.
- You can now press "i" to toggle interior walls/floors on and off. This is a temporary tool for viewing background details.
- Fixed the lighting on the railing balustrades rendering as solid blobs.
- Fixed the lighting on the Conference Room table rendering as solid squares.
- Removed the "impact simulation" functionality that was assigned to the "i" key previously. Props will no longer fly around when you press "i".
