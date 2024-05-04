 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starship Simulator Dev Build update for 4 May 2024

Development Build 0.225.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 14261432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The is the first of our regular Friday Dev Builds!

  • The ship's framework around the B Deck central ring and stairwell is now mostly complete.
  • New flooring tiles have been added to the B Deck stairwell landing area, which are now damage/dirt aware.
  • Carpets around the ship now make use of Nanite Tessellation, adding actual 3D details to their surfaces.
  • You can now press "i" to toggle interior walls/floors on and off. This is a temporary tool for viewing background details.
  • Fixed the lighting on the railing balustrades rendering as solid blobs.
  • Fixed the lighting on the Conference Room table rendering as solid squares.
  • Removed the "impact simulation" functionality that was assigned to the "i" key previously. Props will no longer fly around when you press "i".

Changed files in this update

Depot 2957291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link