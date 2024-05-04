Leaving Early Access and going into "Full Release"!

Hello!

It's true, we are leaving Early Access! We received a lot of great feedback from players during our time in Early Access, and did what we could to address issues, add functionality, add content, and are confident and proud of what we were able to accomplish as a small 2 person team.

This is the last big update taking us from our time in Early Access into full release, where we are only going to be focusing on fixing any technical issues that come up. Because of this, we will leave the feedback form button in the main menu for a little longer in case any buggies are found.

Finally, here is a list of the updates that represent v1.0 of Kagami: An Odyssey in Japanese Language Learning!

Features:

Replaced the TTS voice for Kana, Vocab, and Phrases with Audio recorded by Japanese voice-over artist Ko Takehiro.

Added a new minigame that goes over the first 55 core vocab accessible early in the game

Added a new NPC that covers a little bit of grammar

Smaller Fixes/Changes:

Switched out Hotel Audio

Added 2nd story to hotel

Updated some dialogue with small tweaks/typo fixes

Added sounds to some buttons throughout the world that were missing them

Fixed bug with "Summer" vocab word being stuck visible in the charms menu

Fixed voice sounds not being connected to voice channel

Fixed overlapping "Common Phrases" text in the Katakana District (Thank you Sonja for finding this bug!)

Fixed Kanji being replaced by "美味しい" in some NPC charm windows (Thank you Sonja for finding this bug too!)

We want to thank everyone who contributed their thoughts, feedback, and helped us track down technical issues that came up while in Early Access. We truly appreciate it all and hope you were able to enjoy your time in our game despite those issues and continue to play through it until the end credits! :3

The price will indeed be going up to $14.99, which we believe is fair considering all the time and hard work we put into making it a finished project.

If you enjoy the game, please leave a review so that the Steam algorithm can show our game to more people, and as always, if you have any technical issues, there are feedback forms accessible from the main menu OR you can leave a comment on our Steam forums. I will always try my best to get back to you as soon as I can.

Again, thank you to everyone who helped and encouraged us along the way, and to new players who were waiting for a complete game before jumping in, I hope you enjoy it!

Ok, that's it from me!

じゃあね!