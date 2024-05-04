 Skip to content

Rotwood update for 4 May 2024

Rotwood Patch Notes [606127]

Last edited by Wendy

Additions

  • Added a new marker to Toot for when you have a mastery to hand in

Changes

  • When placing decor in the town, the game will now automatically save every 10 seconds

  • When playing single player, the "All Zuccos" encounter in the Great Rotwood Forest will now spawn in two waves instead of one

  • Upgrading starter equipment now costs the same as upgrading equipment bought in the market

  • Imbued Ribbat
    • The lick attack no longer applies Confuse

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where enemies would stand in poison pools until they died
  • Fixed a bug where poison could become permanent
  • Fixed some particle effects not facing the correct direction
  • The NPC Spawn rooms in The Molded Grove are no longer completely empty
  • Powers should no longer land in acid tiles when playing in The Molded Grove
  • Fixed a visual issue where sometimes Amphibee hair would appear to be hovering above the player's head
  • Fixed a bug where Wind Up could be stuck on forever if you somehow managed to do more than 5 attacks without it activating
  • Fixed being unable to save if your windows username starts with a period
  • Fixed an issue where incorrect values could be shown when upgrading equipment
  • Fixed a bug when trying to recall a striker during a roll
  • Fixed a bug where you could be given multiple heartstones at the end of a hunt
  • Various crash fixes for issues we have seen reported

