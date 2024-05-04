Rotwood Patch Notes [606127]

Additions
- Added a new marker to Toot for when you have a mastery to hand in
Changes
-
When placing decor in the town, the game will now automatically save every 10 seconds
-
When playing single player, the "All Zuccos" encounter in the Great Rotwood Forest will now spawn in two waves instead of one
-
Upgrading starter equipment now costs the same as upgrading equipment bought in the market
-
Imbued Ribbat
- The lick attack no longer applies Confuse
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where enemies would stand in poison pools until they died
- Fixed a bug where poison could become permanent
- Fixed some particle effects not facing the correct direction
- The NPC Spawn rooms in The Molded Grove are no longer completely empty
- Powers should no longer land in acid tiles when playing in The Molded Grove
- Fixed a visual issue where sometimes Amphibee hair would appear to be hovering above the player's head
- Fixed a bug where Wind Up could be stuck on forever if you somehow managed to do more than 5 attacks without it activating
- Fixed being unable to save if your windows username starts with a period
- Fixed an issue where incorrect values could be shown when upgrading equipment
- Fixed a bug when trying to recall a striker during a roll
- Fixed a bug where you could be given multiple heartstones at the end of a hunt
- Various crash fixes for issues we have seen reported
Changed files in this update