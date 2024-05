Share · View all patches · Build 14261354 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy

We want to express our huge gratitude to the community that supports us, we continue to develop the game and today we have another update!

Added "hot" data to some girls' phones

New characters added

Fixed some grammatical errors

Added a new ending (losing)

Dear players, we are in search of Lin's character! If you know where she went or have any information, please let us know in Discord!