Introducing CHALLENGE MODE

Share · View all patches · Build 14261290 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 03:06:08 UTC by Wendy

New PVE Game Mode

Challenge a series of randomly enemies of increasing difficulty until you get to the carefully crafted Bosses' teams!

Items!

Equip your team with many different and powerful items to increase your chances of victory!

Events

Increase your team size, recruit new Warriors, get MORE items!

Challenge and Training

Prepare yourself by practicing in this new Challenge Mode to better your skills, polish your strategies and get ready to finally face off against other player in the already included Multiplayer Mode!