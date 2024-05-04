Introducing CHALLENGE MODE

New PVE Game Mode
Challenge a series of randomly enemies of increasing difficulty until you get to the carefully crafted Bosses' teams!
Items!
Equip your team with many different and powerful items to increase your chances of victory!
Events
Increase your team size, recruit new Warriors, get MORE items!
Challenge and Training
Prepare yourself by practicing in this new Challenge Mode to better your skills, polish your strategies and get ready to finally face off against other player in the already included Multiplayer Mode!
