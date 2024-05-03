ZombieSquad NEW BUILD! Update 1.74.22

Recent Updates:

-New overworld area "Woodside Cliffs" WIP

-Bossfight "Jack" WIP

-New SFX for Tinderbox Rebalancing Clip and max ammo.

-Respawn Fix in all Teleport Maps

-TS42 Map Improvements and Zone Fixes new spawns progress with objectives WIP

Random Starting Points in TS42 (now start from both sides randomly)

Teleport Located on 2nd floor, for now.

-Purple and Blue Pumpkin Variants added

Wish I could have done more but this is what i got for this month, had a wierd UE setback today that took a few hours away from moving the train along.

next week I aim to get the Next Boss based on the creature from the black lagoon, while going in to franklin station and woodcliff maps. lots on the list!

also working on objectives and map exits for any maps that are dead ends. .