Patch notes: V 0.2.18.144

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:
Improvements and dynamic load control were made to accelerate fast time as much as possible.
Added an option in AO settings to enable it to roam and analyze the plant freely when it is not busy with other tasks.
Added an additional progress bar to the AO app to differentiate total progress from current task progress.
Reduced the brightness of the fog visual effect during rain.
Reduced Iodine generation in relation to power by 25% (and 50% at easy level).
Fixed bug that prevents the ion absorption column from being repaired.
Fixed bug in AO charger, which would stay on even if AO was not in it.
Fixed bug in AO App, where they showed 100% repair progress when starting tasks.
Fixed bug of "working" face icon not displaying correctly when AO was performing a repair task.
Fixed bug in the status lights of resistance blocks in the resistance banks when loading a saved game.
Fixed bug with the treatment room door switches when loading a savegame.
Fixed bug in the meters of the internal and external tanks of the chemical treatment room, where both measured the internal tank.
Fixed bug in the scales of the meters with historical graph of the chemical treatment room.
Fixed bug with turbine sounding even when stopped and under repair.
**This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!
The chemistry module is not compatible with previous saved progress.**
