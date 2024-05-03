 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nucleares update for 3 May 2024

Patch notes: V 0.2.18.144

Share · View all patches · Build 14261259 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

  • Improvements and dynamic load control were made to accelerate fast time as much as possible.

  • Added an option in AO settings to enable it to roam and analyze the plant freely when it is not busy with other tasks.

  • Added an additional progress bar to the AO app to differentiate total progress from current task progress.

  • Reduced the brightness of the fog visual effect during rain.

  • Reduced Iodine generation in relation to power by 25% (and 50% at easy level).

  • Fixed bug that prevents the ion absorption column from being repaired.

  • Fixed bug in AO charger, which would stay on even if AO was not in it.

  • Fixed bug in AO App, where they showed 100% repair progress when starting tasks.

  • Fixed bug of "working" face icon not displaying correctly when AO was performing a repair task.

  • Fixed bug in the status lights of resistance blocks in the resistance banks when loading a saved game.

  • Fixed bug with the treatment room door switches when loading a savegame.

  • Fixed bug in the meters of the internal and external tanks of the chemical treatment room, where both measured the internal tank.

  • Fixed bug in the scales of the meters with historical graph of the chemical treatment room.

  • Fixed bug with turbine sounding even when stopped and under repair.

**This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

The chemistry module is not compatible with previous saved progress.**

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

Changed files in this update

Contenido Basico Depot 1428421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link