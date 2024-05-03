 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

7 Days to Die update for 3 May 2024

7 Days to Die - 1.0 Gameplay Trailer

Share · View all patches · Build 14261231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Fun Pimps is proud to present our 1.0 Gameplay Trailer. 7 Days to Die is an epic post-apocalyptic survival horror game set in the voxel world of Navezgane. This trailer showcases how far the game has come and how the 1.0 version looks today.

7 Days to Die will launch into 1.0 this June on Steam, with a follow up launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S shortly afterward in July. We will have definite release dates soon, so stay tuned! Be sure to buy the Alpha 21 version on Steam while the game remains at the Early Access Price of $24.99. When 1.0 Launches, the price will increase to $44.99

Changed depots in testing_trunk branch

View more data in app history for build 14261231
Windows 64-bit Windows 64 Bit Depot 251576
macOS Mac Depot 251577
Linux Linux Universal Depot 251578
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link