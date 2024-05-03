7 Days to Die - 1.0 Gameplay Trailer

The Fun Pimps is proud to present our 1.0 Gameplay Trailer. 7 Days to Die is an epic post-apocalyptic survival horror game set in the voxel world of Navezgane. This trailer showcases how far the game has come and how the 1.0 version looks today.

7 Days to Die will launch into 1.0 this June on Steam, with a follow up launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S shortly afterward in July. We will have definite release dates soon, so stay tuned! Be sure to buy the Alpha 21 version on Steam while the game remains at the Early Access Price of $24.99. When 1.0 Launches, the price will increase to $44.99