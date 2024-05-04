 Skip to content

Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition update for 4 May 2024

Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition Out Now!!!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's Happening!!

After 10 long years in development much of which was spent painstakingly building a limited run of arcade cabinets and distributing them all around the US, Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition is available now!

Grab it right here on Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux for $14.99 USD or any console under the sun! Also works great on Steam Deck.

Many thanks to Mega64 for bringing the hype with that insane video. Y'all killed it!!

Gameplay Launch Trailer

Check out the Launch Trailer below for a closer look at the gameplay and hit us up in the discord for some tips and tricks!

Happy Blobbing Out There!

<3 Rob & Spooky @ Three Flip Studios

Changed files in this update

