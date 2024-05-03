早速のプレイとレビューのお陰で、steamトップの「話題の新作」に載りました！

ありがとうございます！！！

作者はリリース後に祝杯をあげていましたが、

数々のバグに気が気でなく飲み会を早めに切り上げ昨日バグ修正しました。

いまのプロントって普通につまみがおいしいんだね。茄子の煮びたしが良かったです。

んで、今日は酒を飲むと目が覚めてしまうので、六時ごろアプデ作業をしてました。

バグは大体自分が悪いからやるしかねぇ！ガッデム！

バグ修正内容

ステージ開始時に移動ボタンおしっぱで異空間行くのを力業で修正

ランキングバグを修正(ランキングもいったんリセットします

アリーナメニューのランキングを一位からの表示に

steamスクリーンショットに対応！F12でスクショできるぞ！

Thanks to the quick play and review, we made it onto the "New Releases" list on Steam!

Thank you so much!!!

The developer was celebrating after the release, but had to cut the party short due to numerous bugs and fixed them yesterday. The snacks at the current "Pronto" are unexpectedly delicious. The simmered eggplant "nasu no nibitashi" was particularly good.

So, today, I was working on the update around six in the morning since drinking alcohol wakes me up. Most of the bugs are my fault, so I've got to fix them! Dammit!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the brute force method of going to another dimension by holding down the movement button at the start of the stage.

Fixed ranking bugs (Rankings will be reset temporarily).

Changed the display of rankings in the arena menu to start from first place.

Steam screenshot support added! You can take screenshots with F12!