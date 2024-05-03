DEAD GET REKT v.2: Early Access Update - Get Wrecked Like Never Before!

Major Revamps & Early Access Enhancements:

Class Act: All character classes have received a significant overhaul! Get ready for a smoother and more engaging experience as all classes are now tougher, stronger and more unique as you explore the depths of the game in Early Access.

Elite Encounters: Brace yourselves! Brand new elite enemies with unique attack patterns and mechanics have been unleashed. Prepare your strategies and test your mettle against these fearsome foes.

Crypt Crawls Get Spookier: Descend into the crypt and face entirely new enemy groups that will challenge your survival skills.

We're excited to see how these changes shake up your DEAD GET REKT experience! Keep the feedback coming as we continue to refine the Early Access journey.