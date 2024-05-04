Update 1.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 14260944 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy

There is now a timer in the upper left corner during combat showing elapsed stage time.

There is now a timer in the upper right corner between stages showing total run time.

There is an updated graphic for the collection radius that will look more consistent across resolutions and at different sizes on screen.

The counter for spinning your ship has been moved from the initial ship select to between stages for REASONS.

COMPLETELY UNRELATED, it's now possible to actually unlock the second secret weapon and equip it to your ship.

If you have already unlocked any secret weapons it is now possible to equip them from the beginning of a run. I bet you wish you had those achievements now, right Max?

On another completely unrelated note, you can go one screen past the weapon loadout to see your ship in all its rotational glory as well as that beautiful forklift sitting just up up up up up up there in the corner.

Who's to say what any of this means?

Anyways, have fun and see you soon IN SPACE!

-Scott