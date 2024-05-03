 Skip to content

How To Hack In? update for 3 May 2024

Update 04/05/2024 - Version 0.2.23

Share · View all patches · Build 14260921

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: fixed folders and files containing space (for both new and existing games)
  • More optimizations to make code run more smoothly in this areas: process of creating missions (missions manager & missions validator), few terminal commands (e.g. metaexploits, proxy impersonification), messanger

