Destroy Blocks update for 3 May 2024

Rework on Blocks and Spears Skins, New Functionality and Small Adjustments

Destroy Blocks update for 3 May 2024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As the game transitioned from Android to the computer, we decided to make some changes that will make a difference when it comes to graphics. We are making small modifications over time for a better player experience. What we aim for is a graphic rework of some things, bring new functionalities to the game and new levels before the official release. See below what has been changed in this new update:

  • Block skins: The texture size of all blocks has been increased, new details and new animations have been added.
  • Spear skins: The texture size of all spears has been increased, new details and new animations have been added.
  • New functionality: The buttons of the skills that appear on the level interface (green and orange) can be enabled/disabled by the player because the game already has movement by the keys.
  • Minor adjustments: The texture of some buttons has been modified.
  • Minor adjustments: The spear movement has been slightly smoothed.
  • Minor adjustments: The sound of wood breaking has been slightly modified.

Plans for the next update:

  • New icons for spears *
  • New languages *
  • A new type of movement for the spear, which can be enabled/disabled *
  • More levels *

Thank you all!

