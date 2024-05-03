A new way to collect journals is here! Our guided journals and writing meditations can now be unlocked using credits. This update also packs several features to improve your writing experience: Meditation Practice allow you to earn credits by completing writing meditations several days in a week and Library offers a new, streamlined way to access all the books on your shelf. Finally, enjoy creating unlimited Notebooks and customizing the title/cover of each one - available now with Premium.
Writeway update for 3 May 2024
Update Notes for May 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
