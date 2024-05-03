Version 0.97 League Mode Improvements

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version 0.97 - League Mode Improved

PLEASE NOTE. Any updates from here on out, it is a good idea to Fold your team in the League Mode and restart to see the new updates with League Mode. You can do so at the main League screen by pressing start on the Xbox controller or esc on the keyboard to pull up the Season Options.

Quick update on some progress!

Needs Fixing:

-Point awarding in League Mode is not 100%

-Post Game is a bit broken in League Mode

-Sometimes the Center position of Home or Away kind of drift downward. Thinking it's a collision bug

Additions:

-1 New Feature Team

-1 New Champ Team

-10 New Free Agents

-Can play through all 10 Seasons

-Ending and Credit Screen implemented (Not finalized however).

-All 4 players can coop League Mode via POS lock.

-Edit Team Information Mid Season is in beta.

Fixes:

-Pause Mechanic reworked.

-Music Playing Issue

-Inconsistency with Rink Graphics for Cup Mode / Final Anthem

-Sub Duplication issue

-Rapid fire Joystick Selections Corrected

-Old Instructions Updated

-Points Not being Awarded Fix.

Gameplay Changes:

-Settings are now locked for full version.

-AI Tweaked with more passing and shooting

-Goalie Collisions Tuned

-Goalie AI Adjusted