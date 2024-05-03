Patch 1.141

Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug where if a boss gets charmed, it could break combat
- Fixed instances where "Relevation" status was called "Divination"
Gameplay Changes:
- The meta-magic skills from the demonic staff are now classified as physical to prevent them from interacting with "Prepared Spells"
Quality of Life:
- You can now open the character page during a quest by right-clicking a character's portrait. This way you can also view their starts during an event. (You will not be able to access your inventory during an event)
- During a level up your class goal will also be shown. By hovering over it you can easily check the stat requirements to better evaluate the stat gains
- You can now switch between parties directly from the party screen
- You can now also skip through the Quest Report with the interact key
Misc:
- Added a setting to automatically resize and center custom portraits to better fit inside their frames
- Removed "Continue Exploring"-Button for Survival Quests
Changed files in this update