Our Adventurer Guild update for 3 May 2024

Patch 1.141

Patch 1.141

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug where if a boss gets charmed, it could break combat
  • Fixed instances where "Relevation" status was called "Divination"

Gameplay Changes:

  • The meta-magic skills from the demonic staff are now classified as physical to prevent them from interacting with "Prepared Spells"

Quality of Life:

  • You can now open the character page during a quest by right-clicking a character's portrait. This way you can also view their starts during an event. (You will not be able to access your inventory during an event)
  • During a level up your class goal will also be shown. By hovering over it you can easily check the stat requirements to better evaluate the stat gains
  • You can now switch between parties directly from the party screen
  • You can now also skip through the Quest Report with the interact key

Misc:

  • Added a setting to automatically resize and center custom portraits to better fit inside their frames
  • Removed "Continue Exploring"-Button for Survival Quests

