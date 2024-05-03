Boink 2.0.0 Update Notes

Hey friends, Boink 2.0.0 is out right now! It is the first feature update since launch. I meant to have this update out way sooner but life can end up being a thing sometimes. Regardless, I hope the new features are enjoyed. See you in the next update!
v2.0.0
Features
-
Kinetic Bouncer
-
Combo Bouncer
-
Build Mode added to Settings
- Free Mouse
- Grid Building
- Smart Building
-
Visible Grid Lines added to Settings
- Only During Build
- Always On
- Always Off
-
Ability to multi-purchase Cannon Upgrades
-
Including being able to hold down to upgrade
-
New Stat for Highest Collected amount
Changes
- Level size extended to be more square-like
- Adds game version number to Settings page
- Right and Middle mouse clicks can now power the cannon
- Selected Cannon highlight is now more obvious
- Directional Bouncers now start with a random direction
- Tooltip adjustments for bouncers and bouncer upgrades
- Balance changes to account for new bouncers
Fixes
- Accounts for a save load timing issue with cooldowns & the cooldown reduction upgrade
- Rebirth progress bar will now switch back to green after max rebirth
- Better input near level edge when setting page is open
- Adjusts bouncer circle sprite to be more symmetrical
- Converts Unity Logging to Serilog
Changed files in this update