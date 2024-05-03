 Skip to content

Boink update for 3 May 2024

Boink 2.0.0 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14260641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey friends, Boink 2.0.0 is out right now! It is the first feature update since launch. I meant to have this update out way sooner but life can end up being a thing sometimes. Regardless, I hope the new features are enjoyed. See you in the next update!

v2.0.0
Features

  • Kinetic Bouncer

  • Combo Bouncer

  • Build Mode added to Settings

    • Free Mouse
    • Grid Building
    • Smart Building

  • Visible Grid Lines added to Settings

    • Only During Build
    • Always On
    • Always Off

  • Ability to multi-purchase Cannon Upgrades

  • Including being able to hold down to upgrade

  • New Stat for Highest Collected amount

Changes

  • Level size extended to be more square-like
  • Adds game version number to Settings page
  • Right and Middle mouse clicks can now power the cannon
  • Selected Cannon highlight is now more obvious
  • Directional Bouncers now start with a random direction
  • Tooltip adjustments for bouncers and bouncer upgrades
  • Balance changes to account for new bouncers

Fixes

  • Accounts for a save load timing issue with cooldowns & the cooldown reduction upgrade
  • Rebirth progress bar will now switch back to green after max rebirth
  • Better input near level edge when setting page is open
  • Adjusts bouncer circle sprite to be more symmetrical 
  • Converts Unity Logging to Serilog

