Boink 2.0.0 Update Notes

Hey friends, Boink 2.0.0 is out right now! It is the first feature update since launch. I meant to have this update out way sooner but life can end up being a thing sometimes. Regardless, I hope the new features are enjoyed. See you in the next update!

v2.0.0

Features

Kinetic Bouncer

Combo Bouncer

Build Mode added to Settings Free Mouse Grid Building Smart Building

Visible Grid Lines added to Settings Only During Build Always On Always Off

Ability to multi-purchase Cannon Upgrades

Including being able to hold down to upgrade

New Stat for Highest Collected amount

Changes

Level size extended to be more square-like

Adds game version number to Settings page

Right and Middle mouse clicks can now power the cannon

Selected Cannon highlight is now more obvious

Directional Bouncers now start with a random direction

Tooltip adjustments for bouncers and bouncer upgrades

Balance changes to account for new bouncers

Fixes