 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flea Madness Playtest update for 4 May 2024

Build for the testing session.

Share · View all patches · Build 14260614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Test is today 5th May 20:00 UTC+3

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Flea Madness Playtest MacOS Depot 1574381
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Flea Madness Playtest Windows Depot 1574382
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Flea Madness Playtest Linux Depot 1574383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link