Knife To Meet You update for 5 May 2024

Dice & Pool Update

Update for 5 May 2024 · Build 14260591

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Lot of bugfixes (tricks, messages, weapons, editor, localization, etc)
  • Reworked daily hard challenge (Medium difficulty removed, and Random challenge added where every day there is a different random weapon with medium difficulty)
  • New weapon: Dice (which represent 100% randomness where beginners have the same chance to make a world record.
  • New weapon: Pool (hit the balls to make them active. Gravity is tricky here)
  • Balanced survive levels (fewer object for non-slicing weapons)
  • Fixed target explosion
  • Fixed star object in survival
  • Fixed self-hit tip-hitting, etc
  • Slow-mo can now be turned off globally in options menu if you want faster gameplay, or you just prefer constant time scale.
  • Automatically backup saves in the level editor
  • The story level ievel which you played for the last time is highlighted now.
  • Falling down camera in case of killing Bob fixed
  • Camera ground clipping fixed
  • Tutorials (and the techically same User Level descriptions) can now be reopened if you closed it before reading (pause menu, text bubble icon).
  • User profile World Record calculation (crown icons) are good now (quite a slow query, but it works.)

