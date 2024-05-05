Dice & Pool Update

- Lot of bugfixes (tricks, messages, weapons, editor, localization, etc)
- Reworked daily hard challenge (Medium difficulty removed, and Random challenge added where every day there is a different random weapon with medium difficulty)
- New weapon: Dice (which represent 100% randomness where beginners have the same chance to make a world record.
- New weapon: Pool (hit the balls to make them active. Gravity is tricky here)
- Balanced survive levels (fewer object for non-slicing weapons)
- Fixed target explosion
- Fixed star object in survival
- Fixed self-hit tip-hitting, etc
- Slow-mo can now be turned off globally in options menu if you want faster gameplay, or you just prefer constant time scale.
- Automatically backup saves in the level editor
- The story level ievel which you played for the last time is highlighted now.
- Falling down camera in case of killing Bob fixed
- Camera ground clipping fixed
- Tutorials (and the techically same User Level descriptions) can now be reopened if you closed it before reading (pause menu, text bubble icon).
- User profile World Record calculation (crown icons) are good now (quite a slow query, but it works.)
