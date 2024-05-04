UPDATE #113 3 brand new kart maps & new police chase emote!

Share · View all patches · Build 14260522 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 08:33:10 UTC by Wendy

For this week, we worked on 3 new kart maps, with different mechanics and themes:

-Dune Dash, a big Egypt themed map with lots of curves that requires great driver skills!

-Tech Trove, a futuristic themed map filled with police barriers, requiring you to drift like a pro to avoid hitting walls!

-Husky Harbor, which is has an icy environment, with a lake that breaks over time, leaving water puddles and slowing people down!

To try out these new kart maps, head to Noblewood's arcade and start City Kart!

We also released a new emote, /chase, which makes you hop in your tiny police car to chase people!

To get this emote, you need to have at least 177 stars in the Star Milestones.

This week's challenge requires you to arrest inmates that escaped from prison! Hop in your tiny police car and get to them to arrest them, which will make you progress on the challenge and give you some XP!

How it works:

Unlock the Weekly Challenge table in the Star Milestone.

Place it whenever you start a map and it will record your challenge progress while you play.

You need to place it every time you start a map for it to record.

Watch your numbers grow and make sure to complete the target score before Friday.